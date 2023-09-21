Sometimes the only way to rid yourself of stress is to treat yourself like a human teabag and soak away the worries in a bath. There’s a new upmarket bathhouse coming to Sydney and it’ll have you feeling zen from the minute you dip a toe in.

After the launch of two hugely successful venues in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, Soak Bathhouse is bringing the bubbles to Sydney, opening their first Sydney location, in Bondi Junction.

Set in the heart of the Eastern Suburbs, the new Soak Bathhouse will be built inside the Verdical development that's currently under construction. From late 2024, Sydneysiders will be able to plunge into two large mineral pools, three thermal spas, a sauna, a steam room, and a cold plunge pool to snap you back into reality. We're feeling relaxed already and we haven’t set foot inside.

This is set to be Soak’s biggest venue to date, with the new location a one-stop shop for all your wellness needs. Once you’ve dunked in the pool, book in for a full-body massage or an LED facial. Much like its West End and Burleigh counterparts, Soak Bondi Junction will be designed to bring all the social aspects of a bathhouse you’d find in Europe and all of the charm of an Aussie-founded business. It looks like it'll be chic yet approachable.

“So many Sydney-siders lead busy lives and sometimes we forget to make time for ourselves,” says Soak Bathhouse co-owner Niki Dean. “Soak offers an opportunity to create some down time, either individually or with friends, where people can spend 90 minutes and get a micro-dose of self-care on a regular basis.”

This is convenient recharging at its finest.

