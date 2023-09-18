The W Sydney's new day spa is a little unconventional, with a futuristic design, beauty 'bar' and Quick Fix options

Settle in at Away Spa for a full day of pampering with a mate, or book from the Quick Fix menu

Have you been feeling like *gestures at everything* has been getting your chakra in knots? Get away right here in Sydney, at Away Spa (opening October 12), a lush urban oasis in the new W Sydney hotel at Darling Harbour.

Away Spa is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of affair, with guests invited to get deep and lock in a full day of relaxation or choose from the Quick Fix menu designed for those wanting to slot in a speedy dose of wellness. It's also been designed for you to be as social or as antisocial as you desire – you could head in for a 'cryo ice-roller' treatment or LED facial therapy and bask in solitude, or head to the double treatment suite and 'beauty bar' with your bestie to enjoy cocktails and light bites.

It's not your typical looking day spa – British designers Bowler James Brindley have created a futuristic-looking oasis with interesting geometric shapes, artworks by multidisciplinary artist Bradley Eastman (aka, 'Beastman'), concrete panels, calming hues, warm industrial lighting and uniquely shaped 'relaxation pods' that the Insta crew is going to hashtag the crap out of.

There's also a unisex sauna and steam room, and hotel guests can access the 24-hour gym.

The much anticipated grand opening of W Sydney will happen on October 12, but bookings for the Away Spa open from October 3, so get your ducks in a row and prepare to be one of the first to enjoy this new-age wellness offering.

