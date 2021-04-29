After the year that wasn't, Sydneysiders are more than ready for the return of Vivid, which will be brightening up Sydney’s winter nights, under the visionary direction of Gill Minervini, from August 6-28.

And to ensure absolutely everyone is well and truly aware of just when Sydney's festival of lights returns to glow up the city, Vivid has unveiled a pair of huge countdown clocks, 100 days out from opening night. Designed by Vivid light curator Lucy Keeler, the enormous timepieces can be seen at First Fleet Park in The Rocks and Wulugul Walk in Barangaroo. And it's not just Sydney's arts fans who can clock-watch – folks all over the nation can enjoy them on vividsydney.com too.

Vivid also unveiled three more works that Sydneysiders will be racing to Instagram in no time at all. The ornate facade of Customs House is set to host an epic 3D storytelling experience from Hong Kong’s Treacle Media dubbed Vorax, which relays an adventurous tale of a mischievous thief.

Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW

The Rocks will light up with Point of View, a collaboration with experiential storytelling collective Esem Projects, peeling back the curtain on celebrated artist Brad Robson’s creative process. It elevates the concept of mural painting into a new and beautiful form.

Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW

And come August, Cockle Bay will join the festival for the first time, hosting Ephemeral. Produced by Sydney’s own Atelier Sisu design studio, it’s an immersive light and sound installation that incorporates a floating walkway stretched out over 200 bubble-like spheres and flanked by larger-than-life structures that tower up to eight metres above the water.

Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW

You can find out more at vividsydney.com.

