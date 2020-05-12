A huge cocktail-mixing truck is driving around Sydney and dropping off free drinks

Remember the familiar trill of the neighbourhood ice-cream truck? Sydney's latest boozy delivery service is just like that, only its offerings have matured along with your tastes. Beginning on Wednesday, May 15, look out for a truck cruising down the streets of Sydney – from the Eastern Suburbs to the Northern Beaches – fitted out with a giant cocktail mixer, ready to pour out drinks from your favourite Sydney bars.

Whiskey brand, Monkey Shoulder, is partnering up with a different Sydney bar each week to pour out some delicious drinks whipped up in the back of a specially kitted-out cocktail truck. First up? Luxe, old-world bar, The Roosevelt, which artfully marries a '50s vibe with futuristic, liquid nitrogen-chilled drinks. The Roosevelt will be delivering cocktails like the Espresso Monkey – a whiskey twist on the classic Espresso Martini – and The Boulevardier #3, which blends whiskey and Campari with vermouth, for a Negroni with attitude. You've got until May 17 to order your creation – and with a code found on the venue's website, you'll get your first for free.

The following week, from May 20 to 24, Monkey Shoulder will join forces with Paddington's finest sticky-floored establishment, The Unicorn, to deliver cocktails to those in surrounding areas. Between May 27 to 31, the Northern Beaches will get a taste of the action, with Donny's Bar delivering to those in Manly, Fairlight and Queenscliff. Finally, the cocktail heavyweights at Maybe Sammy will round off the cocktail truck deliveries with a run over June 3 to 7.

To check if this giant, whiskey-toting, cocktail-mixing truck can visit your area and drop off your free cocktail, head to the website of the venue partnering that week and enter the code #madeformixing. Godspeed.

Have you heard? Lulu's is selling vegan pasta for you to cook at home.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story