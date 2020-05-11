Lulu’s Sydney is selling vegan pasta for you to cook at home

Monica Luppi’s pop-ups have garnered her a loyal following over the years, first for her California-style tamales, and more recently for her forays into her Italian heritage. Over this socially restricted period she’s been keeping busy posting recipes on the Instagram – and, it turns out, hand rolling pasta for her latest collab with Sample Coffee.

Like many coffee shops, Sample has turned into a mini providore of late, selling produce and dried goods through the growing Staples section of its website. The kitchen and pantry items are all ethically sourced from local suppliers, and Lulu’s fresh, vegan pasta is the latest item to be added to its virtual shelves. There are three shapes to choose from, including strozzapreti, an elongated pasta from the Emilia-Romagna region that Luppi hails from. As a serving suggestion she’s even posted two sauce recipes online: a vegan broccolini with cashew crunch, and an authentic ragu that any nonna would approve of.

You can order the pasta for delivery within the Inner West or pick it up at Sample Coffee’s St Peters warehouse. Not only will you be supporting small businesses, but for every pack sold, $1 will be donated to OzHarvest (where Luppi previously worked) and 20 cents will go towards planting native trees.

Sample Coffee’s warehouse is located at 75 Mary St, suite 103, St Peters, NSW 2044; order online at samplecoffee.com.au.

This Italian restaurant is feeding frontline workers around Sydney – and you can help.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story