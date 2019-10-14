Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right A kaleidoscopic 100-metre art installation is taking over Carriageworks
A kaleidoscopic 100-metre art installation is taking over Carriageworks

By Ben Neutze Posted: Monday October 14 2019, 5:01pm

Carriageworks visual arts commissions 2020
Image: Mark Pokorny Rebecca Baumann, 'Radiant Flux', 2020

Carriageworks has been home to its fair share of large-scale artworks in recent years, including Nick Cave's monumental 'Until' and Daniel Buren's playground of oversized kids' toys. But Rebecca Baumann's 'Radiant Flux' will reach even further, turning the Redfern arts wonderland into a giant kaleidoscope of colour.

For the installation, she'll be covering every glass surface of Carriageworks – including the skylights – in dichroic film, a material that reflects and refracts light in a range of different colours, which evolve as the viewer moves and the light changes. Altogether, there'll be more than 100 metres of glass wrapped with the film.

'Radiant Flux' will be open for next year's Sydney Festival, from January 8 until June 14. It's one of four major artworks commissioned by Carriageworks which will open on January 8 for the festival, transforming the galleries and performance spaces, each of them engaging with the architecture or history of the site.

There'll also be an immersive set of video installations by Daniel Boyd, mapping the walls of the gallery with light and movement, and Reko Rennie's 'REMEMBER ME', a massive illuminated text work, which will stand at the Wilson Street entrance to Carriageworks for a full year. It marks the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook's first landfall at Botany Bay and will serve as a reminder of the frontier wars and the survival of Indigenous people. The final work is Kate Mitchell's 'All Auras Touch', an installation of more than 1000 individual's auras.

