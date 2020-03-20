A live-streamed music festival is coming to your Instagram feed this weekend

For many of us, social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak began in earnest this week, and there's a good chance you're already clawing at the curtains with cabin fever. So, if you needed some more encouragement to stay at home this weekend, this might be it – Isol-Aid is a cutting-edge virtual music fest bringing you twelve straight hours of bangers for two days, direct to your smartphone.

In light of the huge (and growing) list of music festival cancellations as a result of COVID-19, Australian artists are banding together for this new, live-streamed event. A solid gold line-up of stellar Australian artists, including homegrown favourites like Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin and Angie McMahon, will each play a set for about 20 minutes on their Instagram accounts, and then tap in the next performer. It's on from noon to midnight on Saturday and Sunday March 21-22, so you can listen whenever from the comfort on your own home (or let's be honest, bed).

The music industry is battling through a tough time at the moment, as the pandemic forces the cancellation of gigs and the closing of live music venues nation-wide. If you're tuning in, consider donating to Support Act, an organisation which raises money for those in the music industry who are facing financial difficulties and mental health issues as a result of the pandemic.

So, support the Aussie acts you love and tune in over the weekend. Bonus: it's a non-creepy way to get a peek at what your favourite star's bedroom looks like. Find the full line-up and more information here.

Trying to figure out the ins and outs of social distancing? We've got you covered.