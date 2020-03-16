Social distancing: what is it and how do you do it? Our top tips and tricks on how to socially distance without losing your mind

The outbreak of COVID-19 is a challenging, uncertain time for all of us. The global pandemic of the coronavirus has prompted strict measures and restrictions to everyday life in order to slow its spread. As of March 15, the Australian government has recommended that we practice ‘social distancing’ nationwide, a move which has been highly effective in places like Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong, that have since seen a slowdown in new cases.

Of course, it’s only natural to want to reach out and hug friends in these strange times, or distract yourself from the general chaos of the news cycle by going out. But right now, those simple gestures are far more complex to navigate. So we’ve pulled together a list of tips and tricks to help you successfully social distance (without absolutely losing it). Here’s the rundown so you don’t get run down.

What is it?

Social distancing is just creating distance between yourself and other people as a measure to slow the spread of an infectious disease. This is important because COVID-19 spreads through contact with an infected person showing symptoms (or 24 hours before they do), or contact with a surface they have touched or coughed on.

Why should we socially distance?

Minimising contact with others will spread out the time over which the virus moves through the population. That’s not to say it’s a 100 per cent guarantee you won’t get sick. However, our health system will be overwhelmed if everyone gets ill all at once, and social distancing ensures that our hospitals and staff can better cope and save more lives.

Sure, but why me?

Even if you’re not worried about the effect the virus will have on you should you contract it, social distancing is a community-conscious measure. It reduces the risk that you’ll pass it on to the most vulnerable among us – in the case of COVID-19, that's the elderly or anyone who has underlying health or immunity problems.

Social distancing is not self-isolation

These terms have been thrown around a lot willy-nilly in recent days, so a lot of confusion has arisen. Self-isolation is a lot stricter than social distancing, but you only need to practice it under certain circumstances, like if you’re unwell or have been overseas recently. Find out the guidance around that here.

For everyone else, we’ve stacked up a list of the ‘do’s and ‘don’t’s of social distancing to help you get through the coming weeks.

DO

Manage your boredom

Humans are social beings, and one of the biggest challenges reported by those in quarantine has been boredom. Keep your brain occupied by going back to the things you love, but never seem to have time to do. Write that screenplay, get crafty, or bake some goodies to drop off at your friends’ doors. You could use this time to work on a side-gig, but also remember that you don’t need to monetise all your passions. Put some time into a new activity just for the sake of it. Never cooked? Try it out. Always wanted to learn Norsk? Now’s the time. Or, use this time to tackle that growing pile of books on your bedside table. If you’re running low on reading material, order some online or visit a small bookshop (if you’re feeling well, of course, and be vigilant of contact). Everyone’s going to come out of this so well-read.

Go to a local grocery store

Support a local grocer or fruit shop near you when you need essentials. Foot traffic is usually much lower than the big chains, and you can support a small business in these uncertain times.

Travel on PT

As of March 16, there’s no guidance against using public transport. You can minimise the risk by travelling off-peak, and when it’s possible, by maintaining distance from other people. Just make sure to take hand sanitiser with you or wash your hands before and after travel.

Grow a backyard garden

Stop panic-buying food, and grow your own with our guide to building an urban Sydney balcony farm.

Invest time into your side-hustle

Jewellery-making, figurine-painting, writing, baking: if it’s one you can do online or at home, now’s your time to shine.

Go for a walk

Social distancing requires you to stay away from large groups of people, but if you feel the need to stretch your legs, go for a quiet wander in Sydney’s loveliest green spaces.

Go to the gym

Again, as of March 16, there is no official guidance against going to the gym in NSW. A group class carries more risk than working out solo, but many gyms are taking precautions by reducing class sizes and increasing protective measures. You can further minimise risk by wiping off your equipment thoroughly and bringing your own mat and equipment. Unfortunately, you might have to cut out that post-workout high-fives; it might be mood-boosting but you could also just be slapping disease around.

Better yet – workout outside

Don’t trust the close quarters of your usual workout venue? Why not check out our guide to Sydney’s best outdoor gyms?

Have a Skype dinner party

Arrange a time, dress up cute if you feel like it, and video chat with wine and your various delicious homemade meals. Really want to commit? Order from the same restaurant via a food-delivery service to really keep in theme.

Save for the future

Collect any money you’d ordinarily be spending on gigs and going out, and put it towards a ‘future fund’. When we overcome this crisis, you can use the money you saved from your entertainment budget by supporting small businesses, the arts and the hospitality industry – who will need your support.

Buy a voucher

Small businesses and local staff are going to be among the most immediately affected by social distancing and this outbreak generally. If you’d rather not go to a restaurant, buy a restaurant voucher, or a salon voucher, so you can use it when we’re all out and about in the streets again.

Get to grips with your life admin

That picture you haven’t hung up, those taxes you never sorted out, the fridge cleanout that you promised yourself you’d do two months ago? This is the perfect time to get onto it.

Get into nature

If you’re feeling restless, go out and explore the beauty of our natural world. It’s good for perspective and clean air. See our list of the best walks around Sydney for when you’re self-isolating.

DON’T

Worry too much – it’s not forever

It’s hard to say how long we’ll be socially distancing, but this is a crucial time to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Australia. The more effectively we fight this virus together, the quicker we can get back to supporting the local events and businesses we all love.

Wear a mask if you’re not unwell

The government has advised that it’s not necessary to wear a mask if you don’t have symptoms. Buying masks if you’re well takes away necessary supplies from medical workers on the frontline.

Organise or attend large gatherings

Gatherings of more than 500 have been outlawed but if you’re wondering whether you should go ahead with something smaller, it might be worth taking some time to think about the responsibility we all have to the wider population and its most vulnerable people. This is a community crisis, and we can only fight it as a community.

Give up on socialising

We’ll all have to come up with creative ways of maintaining our social connections, but technology has made that more possible than ever. FaceTime your friends, check in on family, and make sure that you stay connected to people you love via phone, video-calls, social media, and most importantly, sharing memes.

Over-indulge on news

Stay informed, of course, but obsessing over doom’n’gloom headlines is a great way to spiral in the information age. When you’re feeling overwhelmed with the news cycle, switch off, chat to someone about something entirely inconsequential – and maybe watch some cat videos.