A new plant subscription box is dropping off greenery to your door

If you thought your ambitions of becoming a plant parent in these isolation days were behind you now that there are only 16 reasons to leave the house in NSW – well, have we got news for you. Botanic Box is an Australian plant subscription service, where you can get new green babies delivered to you monthly (!).

You can choose from a 3-month, 6-month or 12-month subscription – or give one as a gift. If you're looking for care tips, check out the Botanic Box blog which will give you all the necessary know-how on watering, propagation and the best lighting (for the best plant growth, not for Instagram). Your indoor plant will also come with a new pot, or sometimes even a macrame or kokedama holder. They started out in Brisbane, but they're now delivering to Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra and Adelaide, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔹𝕆𝕋𝔸ℕ𝕀ℂ 𝔹𝕆𝕏 𝔸𝕌𝕊𝕋ℝ𝔸𝕃𝕀𝔸 (@botanicboxaustralia) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

If you can stomach the four-week wait each time before getting your hand on a new leafy plant-child, we'd seriously recommend it. Start cultivating your indoor jungle.

Need some more entertainment? Try out a 2000-piece jigsaw puzzle.