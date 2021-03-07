A new rooftop bar has opened above Darlinghurst's the Taphouse

With Sydney's weather as year-round temperate as it is, it's our humble opinion that every venue in this city should have a rooftop. Rooftops for you! And you! And none for you, Melbourne.

Sydney is one step closer to this utopian vision of rooftops for all with the recent opening of a new lofty, alfresco watering hole in Darlinghurst, following hot on the heels of Oxford Street's the Burdekin, which recently refreshed its rooftop too. And have you heard about Glorietta's alfresco outdoor space where tunes are pumping $12 cocktails are flowing? The city is embracing the outdoors, and we're here for it.



With an outlook over Centennial Park, Flinders Street and Darlinghurst's lush, green trees, Elm Rooftop, situated above Darlinghurst institution the Taphouse, pays homage to its 1920s heritage façade while keeping its interior décor (and drinks) modern. Juice-twizzled cocktails and seltzers feature heavily on the menu: try a ‘High Passion’, with passionfruit liqueur and fresh cucumber juice, or the ‘Bloody Elm’ which spikes a Bloody Mary with basil-infused vodka. For those who've been coming to the Taphouse for beers since day dot, never fear – they haven't lost the brew-lovers' touch. You'll still find over 20 local indie craft beers on tap. Grab a charcuterie board or a platter of fish tacos with that.



Visit Elm Rooftop Thu 5-10pm; Fri-Sat noon-10pm; Sun noon-9pm.

