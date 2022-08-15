A new tapas bar by the Porteño Group is taking over the old Stanbuli site

The Enmore bar is coming from an all-star line up including chefs from Bodega, the Continental Deli, Bastardo and P&V

If there's one thing that's bound to raise the collective Sydney heartbeat, it's news that the Porteño Group is opening a new venue. This time around, the team is repurposing the former Stanbuli site, which closed back in April 2022. (Don't worry, you can still get chef Ibrahim Kasif's exceptional food over at Nomad's cool little sister venue, Beau.)

Now the heritage-listed pink and purple façade will host Bar Louise, a Spanish-style tapas bar, due to open in September.

The all-star lineup includes Porteño founders Ben Milgate, Elvis Abrahanowicz and Joe Valore as well as Mikey Nicolean of the Continental Deli. Heading up the kitchen is Marcelo Munoz hailing from the OG Porteño, Bastardo, and most recently, the Continental, with long-time deli veteran and P&V wine legend Melvin Haxaire-Christophe running front of house day to day.



The hospitality pedigree of the group, with extraordinary styling by Sarah Doyle practically ensures that this new venture will bring elegance, top-notch service, great drinks and above all, deliciousness back to the Enmore block.

