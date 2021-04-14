Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tiny house in forrest at Unyoked
Photograph: Supplied

A new writer's residency lets you work on the next great Australian novel in the wilderness

Unyoked is running a competition to stay in one of its off-grid homes to work on your next project

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

Imagine a tiny home in gorgeous natural surrounds, totally off-the-grid, but equipped with all kinds of trendy, boutique supplies (we're talking Single O coffee, Archie Rose cocktails, terracotta-hued In Bed linen). Sounds like the perfect environment to get that creative flow going, right? Unyoked certainly thinks so. 

The tiny home company, with cabins and hideaways scattered all around Australia, is offering a chance for four writers to let their imaginations run wild with regular, "no-strings" access to one of their tiny homes. To go in the running to take part in the residency, you can submit nature writing, poems and short essays. Those submissions will also be considered for publication in an anthology, which will feature the work of nearly two dozen finalists, personally selected by the judges: poet Jazz Money, journalist Zac Bayly, literary agent Georgia Frances King, and lifestyle editor at the Guardian (and former Time Out Australia editorial director) Alyx Gorman

Submit your work here to be considered. Applications close on May 30. Not a writer? You can still book yourself into a cute escape – check out our roundup of the best tiny houses and cosy cabins to rent near Sydney.

It's getting cold in here. Check out some beautiful, cold weather holiday destinations

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.