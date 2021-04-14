A new writer's residency lets you work on the next great Australian novel in the wilderness

Imagine a tiny home in gorgeous natural surrounds, totally off-the-grid, but equipped with all kinds of trendy, boutique supplies (we're talking Single O coffee, Archie Rose cocktails, terracotta-hued In Bed linen). Sounds like the perfect environment to get that creative flow going, right? Unyoked certainly thinks so.



The tiny home company, with cabins and hideaways scattered all around Australia, is offering a chance for four writers to let their imaginations run wild with regular, "no-strings" access to one of their tiny homes. To go in the running to take part in the residency, you can submit nature writing, poems and short essays. Those submissions will also be considered for publication in an anthology, which will feature the work of nearly two dozen finalists, personally selected by the judges: poet Jazz Money, journalist Zac Bayly, literary agent Georgia Frances King, and lifestyle editor at the Guardian (and former Time Out Australia editorial director) Alyx Gorman.

Submit your work here to be considered. Applications close on May 30. Not a writer? You can still book yourself into a cute escape – check out our roundup of the best tiny houses and cosy cabins to rent near Sydney.

