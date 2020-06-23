The best tiny houses and cosy cabins to rent near Sydney

Eco-friendly, picture-perfect and sometimes surprisingly luxurious – tiny holiday houses are popping up all over the state. Whether or not you’re keen on the idea of living the tiny-house life full-time, a brief stay in one of these compact yet comfortable cabins – complete with soothing bushland or rural surrounds – is a novelty experience you should try at least once (so long as you don’t mind the idea of climbing a ladder to get into bed).

We’ve rounded up some of the best tiny house escapes across New South Wales that you can knock over in a weekend getaway from Sydney. Most are perfect for a romantic escape for two adults or are the ideal retreat for solo travelers looking for the ultimate me-time. Others have a little more room so you can vaycay with friends, the kids, and even the dog.

