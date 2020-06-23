The best tiny houses and cosy cabins to rent near Sydney
They're small but perfectly formed and ideal for a weekend away from the city
Eco-friendly, picture-perfect and sometimes surprisingly luxurious – tiny holiday houses are popping up all over the state. Whether or not you’re keen on the idea of living the tiny-house life full-time, a brief stay in one of these compact yet comfortable cabins – complete with soothing bushland or rural surrounds – is a novelty experience you should try at least once (so long as you don’t mind the idea of climbing a ladder to get into bed).
We’ve rounded up some of the best tiny house escapes across New South Wales that you can knock over in a weekend getaway from Sydney. Most are perfect for a romantic escape for two adults or are the ideal retreat for solo travelers looking for the ultimate me-time. Others have a little more room so you can vaycay with friends, the kids, and even the dog.
The best tiny house escapes in the state
Unyoked, Kangaroo Valley
What’s the vibe? Unyoked has three wilderness hideouts dotted throughout NSW, and in 2019 the Time Out team road tested ‘Coralie’, a cosy two-bedroom tiny home in Kangaroo Valley. Mounted on a trailer, this weatherboard tiny house in dense bushland combines plush features like an elevated bed, steamy shower and fresh coffee beans with ‘spicier’ elements that’ll really make you feel like you’re not in the city any more – like a composting toilet and wavering phone signal – not that you’ll be missing that urban hustle as you watch the rosellas swoop between the trees and the early morning fog rolling over the hills.
Distance from Sydney? About two hours
What’s nearby? NSW South Coast, Shoalhaven
How much? From $223 a night
Hideout Cabin, Southern Highlands
What’s the vibe? This is one of the more luxurious tiny house escapes we’ve found, and you won’t need to travel far to find it. This minimalist dam-side cabin comes furnished with all the creature comforts, with an elevated queen-sized bed overlooking views of the dam and surrounding bushland, and a large deck suspended over the water where you can cook a barbecue or roast marshmallows over the fire pit. You’ll wake up to the whinny of 80 resident horses at this 140-acre working farm, and if you’re in an equestrian mood you can take part in horse riding, lessons and feedings.
Distance from Sydney? Around an hour and a half
What’s nearby? Moss Vale
How much? From $300 a night
6Sixteen The Banks, Hawkesbury
What’s the vibe? Nestled amongst five acres of pastoral surrounds, at this tiny home you can look out to views of the Blue Mountains and designer horse studs from your plush loft bed courtesy of the large stacking glass cedar doors. Catering for 2-4 guests, this place is kitted out with a fire pit fit for marshmallow toasting and barbecues and wide-open spaces to wander. Plus, there's a hammock to make the most of a lazy afternoon with a good book and a glass of something chilled.
Distance from Sydney? Less than three hours’ drive
What’s nearby? Windsor, Kurrajong Village, Glenbrook
How much? From $199 a night
Paperbark Cottage, Picton
What’s the vibe? Mowbray Park Farmstay is the closest farm-based experience you’ll find to Sydney. Amongst it’s various accommodation options you’ll find its version of the tiny house, aka its Paperbark Cottages. Sitting above the farm’s orchard, these designer cottages are surrounded by 360 degree countryside views – with a deck and BBQ facilities to boot. You can get as interactive as you dare with the farm, feeding donkeys, alpacas, ducks and sheep; milking the cow; and maybe even bottle-feeding a calf in the spring. There’s room to bring along a child (pony rides are a hit), or grown ups can get away from it all sans little ones (and perhaps take a horse trail ride).
Distance from Sydney? About an hour and a half drive
What’s nearby? Camden, Campbelltown, Thirlmere Lakes National Park
How much? From $240 a night
Tiny House 888, Pokolbin
What’s the vibe? This tiny house is nestled within the Vintry, a property in Pokolbin, smack bang the middle of the Hunter Valley wine region. It is surrounded by vineyards on three sides, with the Pokolbin State Forest bordering it to the west. You’ll feel completely secluded as you watch wild kangaroos graze on the lawn at sun set – yet this studio space fit for two is only a short hop from some of the top wineries, restaurants and cafés in the Hunter.
Distance from Sydney? About two hours
What’s nearby? The Hunter Valley, Newcastle, Port Stephens
How much? From $180 a night
Wiseman’s Tiny House, Wisemans Ferry
What’s the vibe? Located on the banks of the Hawkesbury River, this one is at the more luxurious end of the tiny home experience (and yes, in tiny house speak this still involves climbing up to a loft bed). Like kayaking? You only need to give the hosts a heads up if you’d like to get on the water for a paddle. Like cows? You could wake up to gentle grass dwellers right outside your window. This chic little number can accommodate up to four people, so you can invite along another couple or designate the kids to the double sofa bed while you nest in the queen loft bed.
Distance from Sydney? A little over an hour
What’s nearby? Wiseman’s Ferry, The Hills, Hornsby, Central Coast
How much? From $239 a night
Dam It Getaway, Bowman Farm
What’s the vibe? This property might have a funny name, but at Dam It Getaway the tiny house life is no joke. This studio style accommodation, set in 78 acres of farmland, is comfortable for two adults. Warm up at the outdoor fire pit and take dip in the pool and spa, which are shared with the guests in the property’s homestead and cabin. In the warmer months, you can take a walk to the river for a swim. Damn it, couldn’t find a dogsitter? Not to worry, this place is pet friendly, and the three resident dogs will be sure to make your furry family member feel at home.
Distance from Sydney? A little over three hours
What’s nearby? Gloucester, Barrington Tops National Park
How much? From $199 a night
Sithuri, Windeyer
What’s the vibe? This tiny house escape is the perfect destination for mountain bikers, avid bushwalkers and nature lovers – but most importantly, they have alpacas (and you can feed them!). At this farm stay, the hosts will also introduce you to other farm animals including the farm dogs and goats. You can even get up close to a beehive – and yes, you can buy the honey to take home too. Your hosts will also show you around the massive property and direct you to the best walking and biking trails (BYO bike). You’re also only ten minutes’ walk from the local pub, the Gold and Fleece Hotel, in the historic gold mining town of Windeyer, which has a population of less than 200.
Distance from Sydney? About three and a half hours
What’s nearby? Mudgee, Wollemi National Park, Goulburn River National Park
How much? From $140 a night
Tilba Lake Camp, Tilba
What’s the vibe? You’ll need to travel a little further afield than most of the tiny house escapes on this list to reach this destination – however after Time Out paid a visit in 2019, we can confirm that this adults-only retreat is well worth clambering onto a tiny domestic flight. Tilba Lake Camp has two tiny homes – named Bonnie and Clyde – nestled lakeside amongst 11 acres of unspoilt coastal countryside. Off to one side you can look past the lake to cows grazing on soft green fields, and pick up a carrot from the feeding box to hand-feed a resident horse. Stroll a few minutes the other way and the landscape changes dramatically as you stare out across the ocean. These luxury “pods” are complete with all the eco-friendly trimmings you’d expect from a picture-perfect tiny house (just try not to let the bugs follow you in at night) with an optional “in-pod dining experience”. You’re close to the quaint regional towns of Tilba Tilba and Central Tilba – with a combined population of less than 300 – as well as the stunning blue waters of the Eurobodalla Shire.
Distance from Sydney? About a five hour drive; or take a one hour flight from Sydney to Moruya Airport and drive about an hour to Tilba
What’s nearby? Narooma, Montague Island, Bodalla
How much? From $250 a night
