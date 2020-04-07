A Sydney boutique has launched a fundraiser to support CBD cafés

All Sydney cafés have gotten the short end of the Covid-19 stick, but cafés in Sydney's CBD have been hit with a double whammy: not only are they restricted to only serving takeaway in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but the once-bustling CBD has now also emptied as its office-going clientele migrate to working from home for the foreseeable future.



As city-slickers move to opting for home coffee delivery (or are becoming more acquainted with Nescafé), one Sydney boutique has launched a fundraising venture called the Golden Coffee Cup to save the independent coffee shops of Sydney's city streets. Sorry Thanks I Love You is a purveyor of sleek, aesthetic homewares and artisanal gifts in Martin Place. Now, it's giving away the license to drink free coffee for a whole year – no hitch – to the lucky winner of the Golden Coffee Cup.

To get in the running to win, just purchase an item of STILY's 'Stay Home' merch: there's a cap ($40) and a tote bag ($25) to choose from, both in a simple, minimalist style. 100% of the profits will go to the cafés involved, of which STILY has picked three so far: cosy caffeine-slinging joint Marlowe’s Way, stellar speciality roasters Skittle Lane and innovative art café Klink to begin with – and they're asking you to nominate a fourth.

Photograph: Supplied/Andy Braithwaite

Support your local CBD cafés, even if you can't go to them right now. You can purchase from the range online here. Plus, a year's worth of coffee? You don't have to ask us twice.

