A1 Canteen's famous muffuletta sandwich is coming back to Sydney – for one day only

In its heyday, A1 Canteen's muffuletta was arguably the most talked-about sandwich in Sydney. However, when the popular eatery closed last October, it seemed this lunchtime legend would be lost to the pages of history. Well, good news, gluten gluttons. For a limited time only, the multilayered creation is coming back.



You can get your hands (you're going to need both of them) on this must-eat morsel at Automata, Clayton Wells' mod fine diner in Chippendale – just a stone's throw from where the original home of the sandwich once stood. What makes this dish so in-demand? Picture it: a hollowed-out loaf of Sonoma sourdough is rubbed with Dijon mustard and layered with Italian provolone, double-glazed ham, mortadella and salami, as well as olives, spinach, artichokes and sundried tomatoes. Yes, you are right to be drooling right now.



It's available at the A1 Brunch pop-up on Easter Sunday only. That's right: for one day, and that's it. Priced at $60 per person, the brunch set menu will showcase all of A1's classic hits including the muffuletta, so get your booking in quick – your tastebuds will thank you later.



Book in online.