The best takeaway and delivery hot cross buns in Sydney

'Tis the season for sweet, buttery, spiced baked goods, and we've sorted out the best buns in the biz. We've rounded up raisin enthusiasts, as well as those who err on the side of caution when it comes to dried fruit helpings. A HCB that's high on fluffiness? Yep. A bun with a boozy liquer glaze? You bet. Whatever your flavour, we've got you covered. Here's your guide to the where you can get a box of buns delivered to your door or made to takeaway this Easter long weekend.
Dried fruit can be divisive, but if you're the sort of person who likes a few choice sultanas, but not a free-for-all in your hot cross buns then you'll want to lock down a six pack from Bake Bar. These are a people pleasing bun. Soft, white, and fluffy; low on spice and fruit; and they develop a lovely crisp shell when you chuck them in the toaster. Also, in a very inclusive move, Bake Bar also sell a gluten-free bun made from tapioca, sorghum and beasib flours.
At Sonoma outlets across Sydney their Easter offering is all about French curves rather than right angles – their 'not cross buns' are marked with an ‘S’ instead of an ‘X’ (you say Sonoma, we say secular, we can all be right). These sweet little buns are light and airy and only use a very limited amount of peel in their dried fruit mix. They also add cranberries for a little extra sweet kick and opt for smaller raisins for more even fruti distribution throughout the spiced bread.
It's not exactly a hot cross bun, but this list wouldn't be complete without mentioning the delightful HCB-inspired éclair from this Clovelly patisserie. The 40cm pastry creation is made of crisp choux pastry, burnt butter cream and dried fruit, all dipped into a spiced syrup and piped with mascarpone cream. Et voila!
The Easter bun at Textbook is made with a mix of peel, currants, sultanas, and cranberries, with a mix of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg and wattleseed for that extra warm and spicy kick. But what really gives these buns an edge is the glaze, which they spike with yuzu, that sharp moreish citrus flavour that creates a high note to contrast with all the earthy flavour in a classic bun.
These are not the kind of buns that leave you surfing a high GI wave after eating them. There's a rustic Quality to Nadine Ingram's baking across the board at Flour and Stone, and it extends to her hot cross buns, which are still sweet and spicy without going into full cake territory. These ones aren't intensely fruity, and they keep the raisins and peel small too. A very nice touch is that they'll send you home with a little pat of butter for your bun if you're eating on the run.
Do you like raisin toast? Of course you do. And what’s better than fruit toast? Hot cross buns. The limited season of these sweet treats make them extra special, and Bourke Street's iteration is lighter and fluffier, having more in common with a fruti bread than a sweet pastry. Big juicy sultanas and scant orange peel complete the effect, plus they'll toast and butter them for you on site if you want a hand held snack in a hurry.
