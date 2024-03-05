Tickets for the Sydney leg of Found Heaven on Tour go on sale tomorrow

In thrilling news for “Coneheads” across Australia, American indie pop star and social media personality Conan Gray is returning Down Under. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter will be kicking off his Found Heaven on Tour world tour on Australian soil, performing first in Melbourne and Brisbane before popping up in Sydney on July 17, then heading down to Adeliadie for his final Aussie show on July 19.

Where and when is Conan Gray performing in Sydney?

The Sydney leg of his Found Heaven on Tour world tour will take place at the ICC in Darling Harbour on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

How can I get tickets to the Sydney Conan Gray show and how much do they cost?

Tickets will be made available via the Conan Gray website and directly through Ticketek. Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Thursday, March 7, and general release tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, March 8. You can keep an eye out for updates (including pricing info) via the Conan Gray website.

What will Conan Gray's Sydney show be like?

You can expect the rousing, cinematic melodies that the Gen Z pop king is known for, and the energy that’s gained him such a dedicated online audience.

Who will the Conan Gray Sydney support acts be?

For all of his Found Heaven On Tour shows, Gray will be supported by Maisie Peters; the British songstress who is set to perform in Sydney in just a few weeks in her own headline show, The Good Witch (popping up at The Hordern Pavillion on March 21).





