Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Sydney

  • Music
  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing on stage in a yellow dress
Photograph: Bryan Ledgard via Creative Commons
Time Out says

British pop princess Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be joining Take That on their Australian tour in 2024

In news that is causing nineties music fans Sydney-wide to tremble in their Reeboks, the English pop group Take That (the band that launched Robbie Williams, who were responsible for some of the most impossibly catchy ballads of the decade, including Back for Good) have announced they’ll be performing in Sydney later this year. And the best bit? They’re bringing Sophie Ellis-Bextor – the powerhouse behind the comeback song of the summer Murder on the Dancefloor – along with them. 

Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Australian leg of This Life On Tour will take them from the Barossa Valley to Queensland’s Mount Cotton – with Ricki-Lee even joining them for the Hunter Valley show, and additional guests still to be announced.

When is Take That in Sydney?

Gary Barlow and co (Take That currently comprises Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – not Robbie Williams) will be taking over Olympic Park's Qudos Bank Arena on Thursday, November 7, 2024. If you’re NSW-based, you can also catch the tour at A Day On The Green in the Hunter Valley on Saturday, November 9.

How can I get tickets to the Sydney Take That show and how much do they cost?

The ticket pre-sale will start today (Wednesday, February 7), with pre-sale prices ranging from $119 for C Reserve Seating to $379 for a This Life VIP Package. The general sale will begin on Tuesday, February 13, and all tickets will be made available via Frontier Touring.

Who will the Sydney Take That support acts be?

Nineties pop princess Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be supporting Take That at each show on their Australian tour, and additional support acts are yet to be announced.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
www.frontiertouring.com/takethat
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney
2127
Price:
From $119

Dates and times

