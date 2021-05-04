Sydney
Cardboard tower contains a selection of sweet and savoury treats
Photograph: Supplied/Alibi Bar and Dining

Alibi is boxing up its vegan high tea in a takeaway picnic pack

You can now grab a tower of fancy plant-based nibbles to go

By
Alannah Maher
Advertising

When it comes to stand outs in Sydney’s vegan restaurant scene, Alibi Bar and Dining, tucked into Woolloomoo’s boutique Ovolo Hotel, is right up there. This totally plant-based restaurant is also gaining a reputation for its high tea offering, which goes far beyond your stock standard scones and jam (although they do make an appearance) – think pulled ‘duck’ pancakes, cashew meringues, strawberry tomato compote with basil ‘cream’, and Valrhona raspberry chocolate.

If you prefer the idea of enjoying a selection of sweet and savoury treats alfresco to dolling up for a restaurant, we have some good news for you. Alibi is now flogging a takeaway high tea pack in addition to their in-house offering. Looking for a cute option for your next picnic date? On Saturdays and Sundays you can arrange to pick up a takeaway box, which comes complete with a cardboard serving tower, to enjoy on the wharfs of Wolloomooloo, in the nearby botanic gardens, one of Sydney’s best picnic spots, or the comfort of your own home.

The Alibi High Tea Takeaway costs $90 and feeds two people with a selection of sweet and savoury treats. There’s also the option to add beverages like a bottle of Prosecco or Perrier-Jouët ‘grand brut’ NV, or a selection of bottled cocktails. You can pre-order for weekend pickup here.

Hungry for plant-powered feasts? Check out the best vegan restaurants in Sydney.

