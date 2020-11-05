All-you-can-eat pizza is back at Maybe Frank

Sydney has always been a town that knows how to have a good time in big doses, from our massive festival seasons all the way down to the weekly bottomless brunches on offer around town. Now you can stretch your mid-week indulgences to their maximum capacity with the return of Maybe Frank's all-you-can-eat pizza night on Wednesdays. For $20 – a mere lobster – plus a drink, you can eat wood-fired pizza until you feel more like Mr Creosote than the Slender Man. The offer is valid at both the Surry Hills and Randwick venues. Much like The Very Hungry Caterpillar, you might need to eat a nice green leaf or too to restore your equilibrium, which is why the deal includes a mixed salad, and a Nutella slider. Plus, this isn't one of those situations where you get what you get and you don't get upset – there’s eleven pizzas to choose from so you can double down on a classic Margherita, or use the power of a group booking to sample the lot.

