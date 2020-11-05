SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pizzas and drinks on a wooden table
Photograph: Supplied

All-you-can-eat pizza is back at Maybe Frank

Strecth those mid-week dollars further

By
Emily Lloyd-Tait
Advertising

Sydney has always been a town that knows how to have a good time in big doses, from our massive festival seasons all the way down to the weekly bottomless brunches on offer around town. Now you can stretch your mid-week indulgences to their maximum capacity with the return of Maybe Frank's all-you-can-eat pizza night on Wednesdays. For $20 – a mere lobster – plus a drink, you can eat wood-fired pizza until you feel more like Mr Creosote than the Slender Man. The offer is valid at both the Surry Hills and Randwick venues. Much like The Very Hungry Caterpillar, you might need to eat a nice green leaf or too to restore your equilibrium, which is why the deal includes a mixed salad, and a Nutella slider. Plus, this isn't one of those situations where you get what you get and you don't get upset –  there’s eleven pizzas to choose from so you can double down on a classic Margherita, or use the power of a group booking to sample the lot.

Need to get away? Try one of these cosy cabins and tiny houses near Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.