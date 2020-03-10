An ace Potts Point izakaya is dishing out double-pork ramen for five nights only

Cho Cho San isn’t a restaurant you typically associate with ramen. In fact, the modern Potts Point izakaya is known for quite the opposite – inventive drinks and creative share plates that play with Japanese flavours in novel and exciting ways. But that will change on Monaday, March 16, when head chef Max Smith crafts a dish you’ll want to have all to yourself: a double pork-broth ramen. The catch? It will be on the menu for just five nights, until Friday, March 20, and only between 5-6.30pm.

Smith is taking a luxurious approach to his ramen, with a 14-hour double-pork dashi, black pepper and shoyu, as well as fresh noodles and Balangalow pork loin. On top, you’ll find pork XO, a soft soy egg, wood ear mushrooms, chilli oil, bean sprouts and green shallots. And if that’s still not enough, you can treat yourself to some pretty splashy extras including nori stacks, miso corn and eggs rolled in caviar and togarashi.

A bowl will set you back $30, but the deal includes a drink: your choice of a Stone and Wood beer, a Highball or a junmai sake. Be warned – this special is available for walk-ins only, so do yourself a favour and get there early if you don't want to miss out. There will be limited servings available each night, so the possibility of selling out is more of a guarantee.