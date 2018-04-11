An American vegan 'meat' burger is coming to Sydney

Plant-based fast food purveyors Lord of the Fries will be the the the first Australian outpost to peddle Beyond Meat burgers. The protein patty has had a huge following in the USA, and is said to look and cook like a typical burger. The vegan venture is backed by Leonardo DiCaprio and, interestingly, former McDonald's CEO Don Thompson.

So what goes into this meat-free burger? Beyond Meat's patties include pea protein isolate, coconut and canola oil, yeast extract and even cellulose derived from bamboo. It's also said to 'bleed' like real beef (which seems like a peculiar trait to boast to vegans), but more importantly it mimics the taste and texture of beef better than other plant-based patty options on the market. The jury's out on that still – but you can decide for yourself when the Beyond Meat products appear on the Lord of the Fries menus this month. The burgers can be added in spicy or original styles for $3.95 and will come grilled and topped with vegan cheese, lettuce, sliced onion, pickles and Belgian vegan mayo, mustard and ketchup.

