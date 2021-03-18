Two unlikely cultural touchstones are set to collide at Barangaroo this weekend, in a meeting of the Homers. In one corner we have the ancient Greek author of epic poems the Iliad and the Odyssey, and in the other we have the donut-loving, comb-over dad of seminal cartoon show The Simpsons. They have been fused together by art collective Cool Shit to create a giant inflatable sculpture.

Renowned for their inflatable art pop-ups, they started out with an enormous Lionel Richie, have blown up Kanye even more than he does himself, captured Tina Turner belting out her hits and now they have mashed up Marge’s man with the stone busted legend of antiquity.

Towering five metres tall, the 'Homer Homer' installation was meant to pop up at Cottesloe’s Sculpture by the Sea just before everything went AWOL last year. Now we finally get to enjoy it (hopefully without any further rude interruptions) as part of The Other Art Fair, running March 18-21. Presented by Saatchi Art, the festival is fun and accessible, aimed at demystifying the art-collecting process by platforming emerging artists in particular and encouraging first-time buyers.

'Homer Homer' perfectly encapsulates the mission statement. Head down to Barangaroo Reserve’s The Cutaway this weekend to check it out and to see if you can’t spot an affordable work of art to brighten up your walls. Because as Homer says (in The Odyssey), “Each man delights in the work that suits him best,” and as the other Homer says, “Woo-Hoo!”

Love to see cool art outdoors? Check out our guide to the best street art in town.