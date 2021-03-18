Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A huge inflatable that has a statue-likeness of ancient Greek poet Homer as its bottom half, and The Simpsons dad up top
Photograph: Supplied/Clyde Yee

An inflatable mash-up of Homer Simpson and his philosopher namesake is coming to Barangaroo

This cool inflatable artwork at Barangaroo mashes up the ancient Greek poet and the cartoon hero

By Stephen A Russell
Advertising

Two unlikely cultural touchstones are set to collide at Barangaroo this weekend, in a meeting of the Homers. In one corner we have the ancient Greek author of epic poems the Iliad and the Odyssey, and in the other we have the donut-loving, comb-over dad of seminal cartoon show The Simpsons. They have been fused together by art collective Cool Shit to create a giant inflatable sculpture.

Renowned for their inflatable art pop-ups, they started out with an enormous Lionel Richie, have blown up Kanye even more than he does himself, captured Tina Turner belting out her hits and now they have mashed up Marge’s man with the stone busted legend of antiquity.

Towering five metres tall, the 'Homer Homer' installation was meant to pop up at Cottesloe’s Sculpture by the Sea just before everything went AWOL last year. Now we finally get to enjoy it (hopefully without any further rude interruptions) as part of The Other Art Fair, running March 18-21. Presented by Saatchi Art, the festival is fun and accessible, aimed at demystifying the art-collecting process by platforming emerging artists in particular and encouraging first-time buyers.

'Homer Homer' perfectly encapsulates the mission statement. Head down to Barangaroo Reserve’s The Cutaway this weekend to check it out and to see if you can’t spot an affordable work of art to brighten up your walls. Because as Homer says (in The Odyssey), “Each man delights in the work that suits him best,” and as the other Homer says, “Woo-Hoo!”

Love to see cool art outdoors? Check out our guide to the best street art in town

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.