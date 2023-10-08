Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two people sitting at a rooftop bar overlooking the harbour.
Photography: John Puah | Henry Deane

Australian accents were rated as the most attractive in this new American study

These are the accents that leave Americans weak at the knees

Written by
Melissa Woodley
Advertising

Sydney, it looks like we’ve got a secret admirer. Recent findings have revealed that Americans are smitten by our irresistibly charming Aussie accents, rating them as the most attractive in the world. Who could have guessed that pronouncing words long and slow – and ending every sentence with an upward inflection – would be such a turn on? 

The recent study by souvenir plot company Highland Titles, asked 1,000 Americans to weigh in on their perceptions of different national and foreign accents using audio samples from the Speech Accent Archive created by George Mason University. 

Australians captured the hearts of Americans across the board, earning the title of most attractive for both females and males. Surprisingly, the French accent only came in at number five, trailing behind Scottish, London and Irish accents.

Aussie accents were also ranked as the second most charming (behind Scotland) and grabbed bronze for the categories of most romantic, beautiful, calming and funny. Bloody unreaaal.

Results weren't so sweet for New Yorkers. They were voted by their fellow Americans as having the least attractive accents – and it seems accents from Boston, America, Canada, Spain and Germany aren’t winning any popularity contests either. 

So, if you’re single and ready to mingle, why not book yourself a flight to the States? It looks like Americans think we’re quite the catch. 

RECOMMENDED:

Looking for a breath of fresh breathe? Australia seems like the place to be

Sydney has been ranked as one of the best cities in the world this year

The annual income you need to be happy in Australia has been revealed – but do you buy it?

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.