Australian Geographic is hosting stargazing nights in Sydney this month

We’re all going mad for the Moon in July as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the landmark space journey that let humans walk on the lunar surface for the very first time. In honour of Neil Armstong’s giant leap for mankind, Australian Geographic is setting up a series of stargazing events around Sydney.

The telescopes will be coming out from July 11-18 for the free moonlit events at local town squares and malls. You can gaze at the constellations on the rooftops of the Westfield shopping centres in Warringah, Kotara, Penrith, Hurstville, Miranda and at the Rouse Hill Town Centre.

Each astronomical evening will also offer lessons in space photography, star guides and expert telescope talks. These will be family-friendly Moon parties, and a great opportunity to keep the kids learning during the winter school holidays brain freeze.

