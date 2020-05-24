Beauty salons in NSW are given the green light to reopen on June 1

June 1 should be a date circled on the calendars of every resident in NSW. Statewide travel for holidays, the reopening of museums, galleries and libraries, and an increase in the maximum number of patrons permitted in hospitality venues from 10 people to 50, will all be allowed from the first of next month. On May 24, NSW health minister Brad Hazzard announced that beauty salons would also be added to the list of businesses allowed to reopen on June 1. However, like many service industries that have been given the go-ahead of begin trading, strict ‘Covid safe’ regulations will be in effect.

There will be limits on the number of customers permitted within a beautician's premises – which includes tanning salons, nail salons and facialists – and all customers will be required to provide contact information in case an outbreak occurs and the chain of infection needs to be traced. Magazines will also be removed from waiting areas and seating areas will need to abide by social distancing protocols.

Gyms in NSW may also be reopened “imminently” according to state officials, although no firm date for this has yet been confirmed. Minister Hazzard said that there were "inherent issues" about introducing 'Covid safe' rules to the use of equipment in gyms, but that the state's health experts were working on possible solutions.

State authorities continue to urge caution, calling on anyone experiencing even mild symptoms to be tested. However, daily testing results in NSW are offering much to be optimistic about. Between Saturday and Sunday, May 23 to 24, the state recorded two consecutive days without any instances of community transmission – a first for NSW since social restrictions were introduced in mid-March.

Unclear on the current rules? Here's what you can and cannot do in NSW right now.

