Art galleries and museums in NSW will be allowed to reopen from June 1

Museums, galleries and libraries across the state will reopen their doors from June 1, the NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced during the May 20 morning media briefing. Regional travel for recreational and holidaying purposes will also be permitted from the beginning of June.

NSW is the first state in the country to announce the reopening of cultural institutions to visitors. However, as with many businesses reopening since restrictions started lifting on May 15, a trip to a museum or gallery after June 1 will look quite different to the norm. The number of visitors at any one time will be limited, although the exact figures may be up to individual institutions to determine. Visitors will also be required to log their contact details, either by downloading the CovidSafe app or by individually submitting contact details upon entry. Pre-booked entry only may also be introduced at some galleries and museums to control numbers of visitors.

The premier’s announcement came with the familiar warnings to observe physical distancing and enhanced hygiene as restrictions gradually ease. “We need to stick to the rules if we want to regain normality again,” Berejiklian said. “Please be extra cautious, because all these [hygiene and social distancing measures] are making a huge difference.”

