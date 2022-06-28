Beloved Newtown restaurant Hartsyard has announced its closure

A stalwart of Newtown’s vibrant food scene for a decade, Hartsyard, has announced that it will be closing its doors in August. But don’t worry, the current owners have new digs in their sights. Jarrod Walsh and Dot Lee issued a statement via Instagram saying that the restaurant would “continue the journey in a new exciting space” at the Old Clare Hotel, where the Hartsyard team already offers bar snacks at the hotel’s rooftop, poolside bar.

“We have loved every moment of working in such a create space with some of the best people our industry has to offer. We have challenged ourselves day in day out, pushed boundaries of our food and beverage offering. Above all, the friends, colleagues and lessons we have learnt along the way is by far the most rewarding thing we could have ever asked for,” the statement continues.

To go out in style, Hartsyard will be offering a special best-of tasting menu, featuring a selection of the restaurant's greatest hit dishes for $120 per person, until last service on Monday, August 29.

Newtown’s loss will be Chippendale’s gain, with Hartsyard’s new restaurant at the Old Clare Hotel set to open this summer, hopefully before the end of 2022.

