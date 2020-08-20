Belvoir St Theatre will open again from September 10

After a six-month hiatus, Belvoir St Theatre has announced it will re-open its doors for live theatre performances from September 10. It's a welcome bout of good news for Sydney's theatre scene, which has seen an eerily quiet period as a result of lockdown restrictions.



Based on a work by Virginia Woolf, a Carissa Licciardello-directed staging of A Room of One’s Own will open on September 10 to a reduced audience.The production will explore ideas of feminism with the humour, wit and blazing insight typical of Woolf's work, and will star Ella Prince and Helpmann Award-winning actor Anita Hegh. The theatre, which can hold 338 patrons, will now admit a maximum of 120 guests in line with health and safety guidelines. Theatre-goers' temperatures will be checked on arrival, and audiences will be encouraged to wear masks throughout the production. Sign up for the ticket waitlist here.

While lockdown measures have taken a significant toll on the state's arts industry, there are glimmers of revival on the horizon. Earlier in August, Eveleigh institution Carriageworks opened again. Meanwhile, the historical smash-hit musical Hamilton plans to open at the Lyric Theatre in March 2021, and Come From Away is still taking the stage in June at Haymarket's Capitol Theatre.

