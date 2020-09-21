Bills Darlinghurst is closing indefinitely

When Bill Granger set out to convert a historic pub in Darlinghurst into a bright, sun-filled café space and fill it with communal tables, ricotta hotcakes and corn fritters, he couldn't have been aware of the cultural impact his decision would go on to have. Granger is often credited with making brunch 'happen' in Australia, and would go on to open cafés in Tokyo, London and Seoul, Honolulu as well as two more locations in Sydney. Now, six months after the hospitality industry was turned on its head by lockdown and then distancing requirements, Granger's first Darlinghurst café, which opened back in 1993, has closed indefinitely.

Granger made the announcement on Instagram. "Firstly, a big thank you to everyone, for supporting us and our teams so amazingly during this time. Obviously, there are lots of restrictions that make life that little bit tougher. Restaurants are not made for social distancing!" he wrote. "There’s been a lot to grapple with these past few months and we think it’s best to close Darlinghurst for a while to focus on Surry Hills and Bondi. We will be closed from the end of service on Sunday, 20th September, and look forward to seeing you all at Bondi and Surry Hills for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

You can still get your hands on laid-back brunch fare at Bills' Surry Hills and Bondi outposts.

