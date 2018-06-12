Biota is coming to Sydney

Biota is one of those top-tier dining institutions that appears on most restaurant hit lists – the only problem is that it's in Bowral, which makes eating there a mini-break rather than a night out.

To save everyone the hour and a half drive during winter, James Viles is bringing the restaurant to the big smoke with a four week pop-up in the old Silvereye site at the Old Clare Hotel.

Biota Chippendale is offering a five-course menu that will will take your on a gastronomic journey to revisit all the places and ingredients that have inspired the team over the years – we're hearing whispers of mud crab, pippies and smoked meats.The wine list will be curated by Biota sommelier Ben Shephard especially for the residency, and he's included a beer made from weeds to keep things weird and fun.

The five-courses will cost $110, with $68 for the matched booze. And if you do want that whole salt and pepper mud crab, expect to pay an extra $125.

The residency runs from Wednesday to Saturday from Wed 13 Jun to Sat 7 Jul and you can book a table online.

