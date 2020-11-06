Black Star Pastry has released a playful new take on campfire s'mores

As global eyes fixate on this nail-biting hellfire of a US election, it's important to remember the positive contributions that America has made to the world: extra-large serving sizes, Timothée Chalamet, and, importantly, s'mores.

One of Sydney's most inventive bakeries, Black Star Pastry, has decided to lean into the nostalgia of good times past with its new take on s'mores, the classic American fireside snack. Inspired by the tradition of roasting marshmallows over an open fire on nights out in the wilderness, the mouth-watering new dessert looks like a fire pit of its own: a light, flaky croissant pastry base is piped full of almond cream, vanilla custard cream, and topped with poached peaches. Then, the pastry is topped with ripe, fiery red raspberries and finished with a toasted vanilla marshmallow on a chocolate skewer ($7.50 each). If that's the kind of cuisine we can expect on a camping trip, our swags are packed.

Along with this release comes a brand new All-Star Box for the indecisive dessert fiend. You'll find all of Black Star's most sought-after creations in it: first, a bonus size slice of the famous Strawberry Watermelon Cake, the new Chocolate Mirage Cake, and four classics, including the Raspberry Lychee Cake, Pistachio Lemon Zen Cake, Dragon Cake and the Japanese Forest Cake ($55 per box).