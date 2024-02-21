If you’ve spent enough time splashing around in the bogey hole down at Bronte, or diving off the rocks at Gordons Bay, you’ll likely have had the pleasure of spotting a Blue Groper in the wild. These big-lipped, slow-moving people of the sea have been the state fish of NSW since 1998 – they’re widely loved by snorkelers for their gentle, curious nature, and become valued members of the community they call home. For that reason (and the fact that they’re an endangered species), Blue Gropers are a protected species. But despite the fact that they’ve been protected from the threat of commercial fishing by law since 1980, and from spearfishing since way back in 1969, Blue Gropers have been at risk of being caught by recreational fishermen (fisherpeople?) until now.

After the tragic death of Gus, the Blue Groper who was a beloved member of the Cronulla community until he was killed at the end of last year, the NSW Government is taking steps to ensure the protection of our iconic state fish. Although Gus was killed by spearfishing (incurring a $800 fine for the person responsible), if he’d been caught by a line, there would have been no repercussions (apart from the derision of the community). With the new rules, catching a Blue Groper by any means will become illegal.

The government’s new plan to protect the state fish will mean any person found “contravening the closure and taking Blue Groper in NSW by any method may face a $500 penalty infringement notice and/or a maximum court-imposed fines of $22,000 or imprisonment for 6 months (or both) for a first offence.” If you’re caught a second time around, you may receive a $44,000 fine or imprisonment for 12 months (or both). The government has explained that given the cultural significance of the species to many Aboriginal people, the new changes will not apply to Aboriginal cultural fishing.

The Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty has explained how important it is to increase awareness about the protection of Blue Gropers. “We have heard the community concerns, and these new rules will make it clear to all water users that these fish should be admired but not targeted,” she said.

To help spread awareness, state-wide social media campaigns and additional education will be carried out by DPI Fisheries.

“Education is key in protecting this iconic species,” Minister Moriarty says.

What does this mean for Sydneysiders? Well, the likelihood of meeting one of the late Gus’ counterparts is looking good – providing you spend enough time in the ocean. You can learn more over here.

