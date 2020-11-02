Book a vintage caravan kitted out with a gin cocktail trolley

No matter what way you slice it, our summer holidays are going to be had a lot closer to home this year. And if the idea of a NSW road trip is bringing back nostaglia-tinted memories of an '80s holiday in a caravan by the sea, then perhaps it's time to relive your childhood with a vintage caravan. Camplify is kind of like Airbnb but for campervans, caravans and trailers. It allows the people who have invested in all the road-life kit to share their gear instead of it just being parked in the driveway when they're at home.

One of the vans on the Camplify site is called Mazzy, and she's a navy and white vintage van that's been renovated and restored with mod retro stylings. There's a queen-sized bed with proper linen, bunks and games for kids, big windows so you don't feel cramped, and a timber-topped galley kitchen with espresso machine and fancy loose leaf teas. The van also comes with beach towels, umbrellas, deck chairs, a barbecue and a chilly bin.



But the big selling point is that for summer, if you hire the van for a long weekend you get a complete cocktail cart to the mix, kitted our with a full bottle of Botanist gin, cocktail shakers, glassware, mixers (Fever Tree tonic and Sunday Lab herbal tea) and garnishes so you can live that luxe life on a $140-a-night budget.

The van itself is based in Flinders, NSW, which is on the South Coast, and can be towed up to 100kms, which means you can inland past Berrima, up as far as central Sydney, and down further south about as far as Bendalong Beach. All you need to do is find a caravan-friendly spot and the holiday accom comes to you.

