Timeout

Gordon Ramsay and Matt Moran
Photograph: Supplied

BREAKING: Gordon Ramsay's three Michelin-starred restaurant is coming to Sydney this May

A world first, this will be Gordon Ramsay’s first ever residency outside of London

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
In breaking news for food lovers, distinguished (and fiery) chef Gordon Ramsay’s London-based three Michelin-starred restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, is coming to Sydney.

A world first, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay will be taking over Matt Moran’s fine diner Aria for three nights – May, 8, 9 and 10, creating a chef collaboration of our dreams. Excitingly, this will be the first time Restaurant Gordon Ramsay has popped up outside of London.

The seven-course menu, which has been curated by both Ramsay and Moran, will feature signature Restaurant Gordon Ramsay dishes such as shellfish raviolo; and a pecan praline dessert - made with fresh Australian produce. The duo, who have been friends for over 25 years, are also working alongside Matt Abé for the residency. Abé’s first job in hospitality was working at Aria when he was 17, and now 21 years later, he’s the chef patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

“Collaborating with my dear friend Matt Moran, and talented chef patron, Matt Abé at Aria, with its magnificent views across Sydney harbour, and creating a menu that utilizes Australia’s incredible local produce whilst delivering the finesse of our 3-star Michelin menu, is a dream come true,”says Ramsay.

“What an absolute honour to have Restaurant Gordon Ramsay do their first residency outside London at Aria,” says Moran. Gordon is one of my closest mates, and Abé spent five years cooking with me in the Aria kitchen before moving to London where he has cemented his place as one of the world’s finest chefs. These three nights will be a real highlight in the 23 years of Aria; I can’t wait.”

And while we have been told Gordon Ramsay will be in Australia at the same time as the residency, the rest of the details are being kept hush-hush for now. We will keep you posted.

Mark your calendars: tickets for Restaurant Gordon Ramsay comes to Aria go on sale at 10 am, Thursday April 13, and cost $495 per person.

In the meantime, you can check out Sydney's best restaurants

