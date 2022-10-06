Sydney
BREAKING: The Night Noodle Markets have been cancelled for the rest of the week

Extreme rain has led to soggy disappointment, however new dates have been announced.

Elizabeth McDonald
In yet another devastating blow for the Night Noodle Markets, extreme rain this week has led to the event being cancelled two nights in a row. First, heavy downpours spelled disaster for Wednesday October 5, and now organisers have cancelled the fair for the remainder of the week. New dates have been announced starting from October 12 and wrapping up on October 16.

This is the latest hit for the ever popular nocturnal event, which returned this year after a two-year hiatus. Extreme rainfall back in March led to a postponement after the saturated grounds were deemed a safety concern and now, history has been repeated. 

“Due to ongoing weather conditions, we unfortunately have been advised to cancel again this evening due to safety concerns,” organisers wrote on Instagram. The team have advised those looking forward to the food fair to keep an eye on their socials for up to the moment news.

Though disappointing, the news isn't a surprise given that as of 1pm today, October 6, 2022 officially marks Sydney's rainiest year in recorded history. People across the state are being warned to act with caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

Looking for a crash course in meteorology? This is what's going on with Sydney's wacky weather.

