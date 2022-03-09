Sydney
Two people sit on the grass eating noodles and smiling
Photograph: Supplied

Sydney Night Noodle Markets Postponed

Constant rain has made park grounds unsafe for public events

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Due to sustained rain saturation at Prince Alfred Park, The City of Sydney has advised that the Sydney Night Noodle Markets cannot go ahead for the scheduled dates from Tuesday, March 22 until Sunday, March 27, and will need to be postponed to a later date.

Sadly, along with the majority of large parks in central Sydney, the relentless rainfall has made the grounds of Prince Alfred Park unsafe for a large public event. The saturated grounds are presently unable to withstand vehicles, temporary installations and heavy footfall.

“We are absolutely devastated that the Sydney Night Noodle Markets cannot proceed as planned, though the health, safety and comfort of our market-goers, stallholders, suppliers and partners is the absolute priority,” says Venessa Cowell, Head of Nine Food Events, organisers of the Night Noodle Markets.

Noodle fiends who have already purchased a ticket will be able to use them at the as yet undecided new date.

This is not the only outdoor event to be impacted this weekend. Newtown's King Street Carnival festival had to cancel all outdoor stages, but will proceed as an adapted version in the suburb's pubs and bars. 

In the meantime, organisers of the massively popular markets are encouraging us all to continue to support the hospitality industry that makes our city so great. Keep an eye on the Night Noodle Markets website here for regular updates.

Can't wait for your noodle fix? Check out the top 10 noodle soups in Sydney here.

