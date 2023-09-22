Budding soccer stars can now register interest in the Sam Kerr Football academy

The Matildas captain is bringing her years of expertise to the next gen of Matildas and Socceroos

Sam Kerr has long been one of Australia’s most accomplished sporting exports, but following the success of the Matildas at the FIFA Women’s World Cup held right here in Sydney, her star has been launched into the stratosphere. In the wake of the ’Tillies uniting a nation and inspiring a new generation of soccer fans, Kerr has announced she will be launching her very own football academy.

What is the Sam Kerr Football Academy?

The 29-year-old will be launching Sam Kerr Football, a new soccer school that’s set to roll out in Sydney and nationally in 2024. Both girls and boys aged three to 14 are encouraged to enrol, and will be guided through a nurturing development pathway. “My hope is that delivering a comprehensive program that is more than just skill development will give young players the best chance to live out their potential as a player,” said Kerr in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Sam Kerr Football academy is a passion project for Kerr, who’s always been incredibly candid about her experience rising through the local junior leagues in Australia. As a result she has been inspired to create a more supportive pathway for youngsters looking to get involved in the sport.

How can I sign up to Sam Kerr Football?

Kerr, who plays for Chelsea F.C. in the Barclay’s Women’s Super League, will develop the program but will enlist the help of professional support staff. Right now members of the public are invited to head to the Sam Kerr Football website to register interest to get involved.

Will the Sam Kerr Football academy be in Sydney?

The idea is that there will be Sam Kerr Football Academy locations across Sydney, other parts of NSW, and throughout Australia, from 2024 onwards.

If you register your interest, they’re probably more likely to set up a Sam Kerr Football school near you.

