Steph Catley is the Matildas’ vice captain. She’s a defender who also plays for Arsenal in the UK, and she was basically born to play football. “I'd run up and down the sidelines [during my brothers’ games] and show off in front of the parents. I think they got a bit annoyed and were like, just throw her into the team. It was this moment for me where I felt like it was exactly where I was supposed to be – I felt a big sense of belonging, and a realisation that this was absolutely what I wanted to do. From that moment on, I became obsessed with getting better at it and wanted to play all the time. I found my way into a state representative team, and then that tumbled on and I got recognised by the youth national teams, and then eventually my Matilda's debut from there.”
Steph is undoubtedly one of the world’s best female football players, and she’s been a Matilda for an astonishing 13 years (since 2012), having played two World Cups prior to this Australian one.