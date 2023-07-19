Defender Ellie Carpenter got her start early, so she’s ridiculously experienced for her age. She left her hometown of Cowra in regional NSW at age 12 to pursue a career in football. Her hard work paid off, and she was signed by the Western Sydney Wanderers as a 15-year-old, before moving over to Canberra United and winning ‘Young Footballer of the Year’ two years running. Ellie debuted for Australia soon after, during the side’s Rio 2016 Olympics campaign – at the time becoming the first international player born in the 21st century.

After a kickarse start to her international career, she also kicked arse in club life, spending three years playing in the US before a dream move to Europe's most successful side, Olympique Lyonnais, in France where she’s currently based. This will be the 23-year-old’s third World Cup.

Passionate about the positive impact of soccer on girls, Ellie has now teamed up with sporting retailer Rebel, as well as Nike, to break down barriers to girls' participation in soccer. They've launched an interactive online program, GoalGirls, which offers educational and skills tutorials, all led by Ellie, to help girls with no soccer experience feel equipped to get involved.



“[I hope GoalGirls] encourages young girls across the country to lace up the boots, get out there and get involved in this incredible sport,” she says. “This is all about creating a space that helps girls feel empowered and shows just how much fun the beautiful game is.” Know a young woman aged 8 to 12 who could benefit from the free program? They can get involved over here.