Liberty A-League

  • Sport and fitness, Football
  • Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre, Sydney Olympic Park
Photography: Tim Allsop/Getty ImagesSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 16: Mackenzie Hawkesby of Sydney FC takes a free kick during the A-League Women's Semi Final match between Sydney FC and Western United at Allianz Stadium, on April 16, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Tim Allsop/Getty Images)
Time Out says

The World Cup may be over but incredible female footballers are still kicking it in the Liberty A-League

After such a phenomenal World Cup campaign, the Matildas have brought football to the front of Australia’s mind. It feels too soon to shrug off the excitement and passion that the beautiful game brings so we’re bringing you the good news that you don’t have to. 

The league that every single Matilda once played in is starting back up for the 2023/24 season and, with season passes cheaper than a new pair of cleats, there’s no excuse not to get behind the new generation of female footballers in the Liberty A-League.

If you weren’t watching Cortnee Vine score the winning penalty to put the Matildas through to the semi-final in the World Cup... 1) What were you doing? 2) Now’s your chance to make up for it. Cortnee renewed her contract with Sydney FC after taking out the championship and the premiership with them last season.

Cortnee’s Matilda teammate Tameka Yallop is also featuring in the Liberty A-League this season, returning to her roots at Brisbane Roar after a stint in England with West Ham United. 

The Liberty A-League is starting off with a cracker first round of stadium events. Sydneysiders are in for a treat, with a Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers derby at Allianz Stadium on Sunday April 30.

After big attendance records were broken at the grand final last year, it's time to make some more history. We're already well on the way to making that happen – Sydney FC broke their women's membership record two months ahead of the season's start date.

All the young guns inspired by the work of our girls in gold will have access to every single Liberty A-League match for free. Yep. Anyone under the age of 16 can be registered here for their season pass, and for adult tickets, you can head to the Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers websites.

Get behind more women in sport with the NRLW Premiership and AFLW Premiership, also on now. 

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Event website:
keepup.com.au/a-league-women/
Address:
Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127
Price:
Varies

Dates and times

