A cheeseburger on a black plate
Photograph: Supplied

Burger Head will be giving away 1,000 free burgers to celebrate its new venue

The Penrith burger bastions are opening a new Casula outpost and they're doing it in style

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Kicking off on Thursday, June 23 in celebration of it's Casula opening, Burger Head is giving away 1,000 free cheeseburgers to their loyal customers (that's you). To claim your free cheeseburger all you have to do is sign up to their Burger Head app and redeem the offer in store at Casula. Not a bad way to see out the week.

The Casula outlet is the fourth under the Burger Head flag, and there are no secrets to their success. Founded by three fine-dining chefs Richard Borg, Timothy Rosenstrauss and Joshua DeLuca, the trio bring what they've learnt at places like Quay, Momofuku Seibo, Master, Ormeggio to their burger-making to bring you classics, made with their culinary finesse.

For the full menu and details of where to find these tasty burgs, head to the Burger Head website.

Can't hardly wait for your burger fix? Check out our absolute favourite burgs in Sydney.

