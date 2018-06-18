Butter's fried chicken ramen is back for winter

Last year, we were granted a winter blessing in the form of ramen, decked out in your other favourite, cold-weather comfort food: fried chicken. The reaction was so enthusiastic that now that the weather is properly cold again, Butter is bringing back their fried chicken ramen for another Sydney winter. And in great news for anyone with the metabolism of an athlete or a sixteen-year-old boy, they're keeping it on the menu for the rest of winter.

It's back at both the Surry Hills store and the Parramatta outlet as of today, but you should know that it's only in limited quantities, and only Sundays through Thursday in Surry Hills. Happily for Western Sydney, Parramatta will have it on the menu every day.

In place of the typical rounds of smoky pork chasu, you'll find a two tenders of fried chook. It comes in a rich tonkotsu and chicken broth, with an egg and enoki mushrooms, and the whole package is $20.

People go nuts for fried chicken and queue for ramen, so based on last year's reaction we can assume it's going to be a case of the early bird getting the ultimate bowl of rambunctiously calorific noodle soup.

