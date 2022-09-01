Sydney
Connie's Pizza
Photograph: Supplied

Calling all foodies: earn a year of free takeaways by sharing your favourite food experiences

One of the nation's top delivery apps is searching for its new 'Rooviewers'

Written by
Maya Skidmore
Have you ever wanted someone to bankroll your weekly takeaway budget for an entire year? Turns out, this pipe dream is now an actual reality for three lucky foodies out there. Listen up.

Deliveroo has just announced that it is searching for three wild ‘Rooviewer’ positions (yeah, we see what they did there) for the most inquisitive and passionate food-lovers on the block. The lucky trio selected will snag a gift of $1,300 in Deliveroo credit, plus unlimited free deliveries and exclusive deals and discounts. They'll also be tapped for taste testing a diverse variety of local restaurants and meals (for free, of course) in return for giving their own expert feedback on their food experiences in either visual or written content form. Put simply, this is the ultimate food influencer's dream come true – a year of sharing foodie opinions without spending a cent.

If you are keen on this sweet deal and reckon you fit the bill, you’ll need to first make sure you have a Deliveroo account, and that you’re over 18. Next, email them here with your full name, postcode, Instagram handle, mobile number, and then in 150 words or less, describe your personal favourite takeaway ritual (the weirder and wilder the better), along with an explainer of why you are the ideal candidate to be a Rooviewer. 

Hungry for more budget (but alas, not free) meals? Check out our list of the best cheap eats in Sydney. 

