Calling all Sydneysiders: tell us what you *really* think about the city you call home

Time Out's annual survey of life in the city is here and we want to tell it like it is

Sydneysiders are a complicated bunch. We love to whine about the things that irk us about life in the Harbour City, but we won’t tolerate any smack talk from out-of-towners sneering at this big, beautiful town of ours, capeesh?

And that’s probably a reflection of the fact that Sydney has as many highs as it does lows, with those ups and downs in constant flux, year to year. That’s why Time Out wants you to share all your opinions, good and bad, about the city you call home, by completing our annual global survey, the Time Out Index.

Every year, Time Out takes the temperature of city living from people all over the world. More than 30,000 respondents from around the globe help us paint a detailed picture of contemporary urban culture – be that the cities that are the most naturally vibrant, those that are most culturally diverse, or the ones that are the most fun to visit. In the past, Sydney has copped a pretty brutal (but perhaps deserved) sledging about the quality of its nightlife and its exxy AF rental prices, and yet it’s also stood shoulder to shoulder with some truly stunning destinations as one of the most naturally beautiful cities on the planet.

But that was then, and as we all can say from personal experience, life has been through a helluva lot of change over the past twelve months. Which makes this year’s Index a more important study than ever before.

The lockout laws are gone, restrictions have been lifted and hospitality precincts of world-class quality have popped up all over town. But Ms La Niña has given Sydney quite the soaking this summer, which may have rained on your plans more than once? The good, the bad, the ugly, and the beautiful: we want to hear it all. Plus the survey only takes 5 minutes to complete and is totally anonymous.

So what are you waiting for? Click here to start your survey.

