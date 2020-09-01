Carriageworks Markets welcomes spring with new stalls and fresh seasonal produce

Spring has sprung at Carriageworks Farmers Markets, which re-opened to the public on August 8 for its regular program of Saturday morning markets, featuring a range of stallholders from around the state.

Each spruiking their range of local, artisanal produce, flowers and food, the line-up will be bolstered by some newcomers, just in time for spring. Among them will be Australia’s first seaweed farmer, Pia Winberg, offering her range of products which aim to incorporate and normalise the inclusion of seaweed into our daily diets – from muesli to pasta. Much-loved northern Sydney bakery Berkelo will also join the market offering freshly baked sourdough, baked goods, and unbleached Australian stoneground flour made at their in-house stone mill (one of the only stone mills existing in NSW).

Now that spring is officially here, there's a new crop of seasonal produce available, too. Oyster season runs between September and March, and market-goers can pick up fresh bivalves harvested from the acclaimed farm at Nelson Lagoon on NSW's South Coast. Globe Artichokes, Hass and Sharwill avocadoes are also in season, and garlic is fresher and more fragrant at this time of year. Ripe blood oranges enjoy their short burst of seasonal availability between mid-August until October, while visitors can also pick up Carriageworks honey bottled from the onsite beehives.



Food is currently takeaway only, and the market as a whole is operating as a strictly shop-and-go service. Pick up some provisions from Carriageworks on Saturdays from 8am.

Check out our favourite markets in Sydney.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story