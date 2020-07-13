Celebrate Bastille Day at this Riviera-style French bistro in Surry Hills

In honour of the storming of the Bastille – a French prison where political dissidents were locked up during the French Revolution – Bastille Day is marked on July 14 by France and the French diaspora around the world as a celebration of victory and the reunification of the country.

At Surry Hills neighbourhood southern French bistro, Loluk Bistro, they feel that victory is best celebrated with a four-course feast and matching French origin wine.

Designed to whet your appetite, your mise en bouche is a goat mousse scattered with pomegranates and topped with a beetroot sauce, followed by a leek ravioli with hazelnut for an entrée. For the main course, you'll be treated one of two choices – a truly revolutionary duck leg confit, with Provencal-style Kipfler potatoes, garnished with a thyme jus; or a triumphant John Dory fillet with cauliflower and topped with a fresh, light sauce vierge – a type of French speciality made with olive oil, tomatoes, lemon and basil. For dessert? A melding of French and Australian cuisine awaits you in the form of the mysteriously named 'Nice-Sydney'. The whole feast will set you back $95 per person, with a glass of sparkling wine each, too. If you'd rather get each course paired with the ideal wine for its flavour profile, it'll be $154 each.

Sit in the open, street-facing dining room and soak up the cheese and wine against the whitewashed walls – the lively atmosphere and Provençal stylings are a gentle, breezy reminder of the French seaside. Make your reservations for lunch and dinner online.

