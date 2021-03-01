Celebrate Mardi Gras at this pop-up bar for Harbour Bridge climbers

The week of the colourful Sydney Mardi Gras Parade is upon us, and with extra sparkle and rainbows emerging across the Emerald City, it's a great time to take in the town from the ultimate vantage point at the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

After you strut your stuff to the highest point in Sydney Harbour this weekend, you can keep the buzz going with a post-climb Mardi Gras party at BridgeClimb’s first ever pop-up Celebration Bar. Party partners Absolut Vodka will be serving up complimentary Absolut Vodka Soda Lime cocktails to reward your thirst, and you can also expect dance anthem tunes and unlimited selfie opps for you and your crew. Then share your most fabulous photos on social media and tag @bridgeclimb and #bridgeclimb for the chance to win a double pass for an after dark Night Climb experience.

The BridgeClimb Celebration Bar is popping up from Friday March 5 to Sunday March 7 inside BridgeClimb’s Climb Base, and can be visited by all Harbour Bridge climbers who are over 18-years-old.



Plus, you can save up to 35 per cent discounts on selected day climbs – find out more and book here.



