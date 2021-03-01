SydneyChange city
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A group of people wave rainbow flags from a Harbour Bridge climb.
Photograph: Supplied/BridgeClimb

Celebrate Mardi Gras at this pop-up bar for Harbour Bridge climbers

Quench your post-climb thirst at this colourful booze bunker

By
Alannah Maher
Advertising

The week of the colourful Sydney Mardi Gras Parade is upon us, and with extra sparkle and rainbows emerging across the Emerald City, it's a great time to take in the town from the ultimate vantage point at the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. 

After you strut your stuff to the highest point in Sydney Harbour this weekend, you can keep the buzz going with a post-climb Mardi Gras party at BridgeClimb’s first ever pop-up Celebration Bar. Party partners Absolut Vodka will be serving up complimentary Absolut Vodka Soda Lime cocktails to reward your thirst, and you can also expect dance anthem tunes and unlimited selfie opps for you and your crew. Then share your most fabulous photos on social media and tag @bridgeclimb and #bridgeclimb for the chance to win a double pass for an after dark Night Climb experience.

The BridgeClimb Celebration Bar is popping up from Friday March 5 to Sunday March 7 inside BridgeClimb’s Climb Base, and can be visited by all Harbour Bridge climbers who are over 18-years-old.

Plus, you can save up to 35 per cent discounts on selected day climbs – find out more and book here.

Want more? Check out our picks of this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras Festival.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.