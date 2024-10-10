Yes, it’s expensive. Yes, you have to wear an unflattering grey jumpsuit. But if climbing the fourth-longest single-span steel arch bridge in the world is a should-see for out-of-towners and visiting celebrities (Nicole Kidman, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake have all opted in for the BridgeClimb), then it’s an absolute can’t-miss for locals. We've done it, and we highly recommend it. Read on to get a sense of what it's like.



Each of the three main climbs – Discovery, Bridge, and Express – begins with a breath test, so you’ll have to forgo any dreams of a nerve-calming visit to a nearby Rocks pub beforehand. You then have to remove your clothes, put them in a locker and quick-change into that official (and endearingly daggy) BridgeClimb gear.

After a quick practice session, climbers attach themselves to the Bridge with a belt and slider clip, which hooks onto a wire to keep you safe as you move among the beams. A radio headset allows you to hear your guide’s voice over the wind and traffic noise, and in about 45 minutes you’re standing with your group on the lead-in beams, ready to conquer that giant maze of steel.



The climb isn’t as arduous or scary as you’d think: much of it is just like ascending a (not-at-all-steep) staircase, and there are plenty of stops on the way, so your guide can offer fascinating insights into the bridge’s construction. Did you know one of the jobs back in construction days was the ‘catcher’, who would balance on a two-foot wide beam sans safety harness and catch steel rivets tossed to him from another worker 80 feet away?

More so than the height factor, it’s the views that are the real thrill. It’s hard to appreciate our ‘City of Villages’ as a cohesive single unit until you’ve stood atop the Bridge and taken it all in. The silhouette of the Blue Mountains frames the west, and the Pacific Ocean opens up the east.

You may not be able to have a drink before doing the BridgeClimb, but you most certainly can afterwards. Here's our guide to the best restaurants and bars in Circular Quay.

And here's our Ultimate Guide to The Rocks.