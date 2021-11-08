Sydney
A purple bullet vibrator sits on a pink glazed doughnut
Photograph: Supplied

Celebrate Singles' Day with Donut Papi's sexy little giveaway

Doughnuts and vibrators, together at last

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
All the single ladies (and gentlemen, and everyone who doesn’t subscribe to the gender binary), rejoice! Donut Papi has joined forces with AdultToyMegaStore to get a buzz going this Singles’ Day with their strawberry glazed ‘self-love’ doughnut. An unofficial Chinese holiday and shopping season, Singles Day is gaining popularity here and elsewhere as an excuse for the uncoupled to treat yo' self.

From November 11-14, Donut Papi will be offering a complimentary mini ‘bullet’ vibrator with every purchase of their limited-edition ‘self-love’ doughnut to spread positive, er, vibes and encourage people to take pleasure into their own hands. AdultToyMegaStore owner Nicola Relph, said: “Singles’ Day is all about self-love in all aspects, and what better way to celebrate the unofficial holiday than with delicious doughnuts and sexual pleasure?”

This limited edition offer isn’t just for the singles who are ready to pringle, anyone over the age of 18 can get loved up and the mini bullet knows no gender. The self-love donut can be pre-ordered online from the Donut Papi website and collected from the Redfern store from Thursday November 11 to Sunday November 14. It’s first, er, come, first serve – so get there fast.

Looking to take things to the next level? Here's where to find Sydney's best doughnuts that you can get delivered.

Still not satisfied? These are the best sex shops in Sydney.

