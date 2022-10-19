Sydney
Sydney Harbour with some clouds
Photograph: Shutterstock

Celebrity chef Luke Mangan will open a restaurant inside the Harbour Bridge in November

The exclusive 20-seat venue will be atop one of the bridge's sandstone pylons

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
We know that Sydney loves a dinner with a view, namely the city's most famous landmark the Harbour Bridge. Now, you have the opportunity to dine inside that most iconic landmark.

Celebrity chef Luke Mangan (Salt, Glass Brasserie) will be opening an ambitious new restaurant in the Harbour Bridge's south-east pylon come November 17, a project years in the making. Luke's Table, the 20-seat restaurant is lofty in both geography and price tag, starting at $295 per person. 

Diners will have to climb the 200 stairs to access to the eatery, so we suggest leaving the heels at home folks. Once Luke’s Table opens, the menu will be made up of oysters, Champagne, sashimi, seared beef fillet and soft meringue dessert paired with Penfolds wine (Grange, of course) which will be served on one long table for diners.

Details on when you can book for this extraordinary new haunt are thin on the ground but we're betting that these will be the hottest seats in town. Keep an eye on the Luke Mangan website here to snap yours up.

In the meantime, why not get geared up and head to one of Sydney's best waterfront restaurants?

